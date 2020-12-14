Per Os Biosciences Expands Patent Portfolio for Chewing Gum Compositions Incorporating Cannabinoids

Provides an efficient mechanism for delivering CBD to help treat all forms of pain

/EIN News/ -- HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Per Os Biosciences LLC, a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative functional food and dietary supplement products, announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,765,658. The new patent covers a novel chewing gum composition with cannabidiol (CBD), and a method of treating all forms of pain experienced by consumers.



This is another patent added to Per Os’ growing portfolio of patents for its novel functional chewing gum products. Per Os has filed additional patent applications with the USPTO. This patented platform technology covers the inclusion of a wide range of functional active ingredients, including cannabinoids and terpenes, that combines a product format that has wide consumer acceptance with an efficient delivery mechanism. This is the only patented CBD chewing gum that covers all forms of pain.

"The granting of this additional patent for our novel chewing gum dosage form further validates the innovative nature of our platform technology and positions us well to offer our customers, and consumers, an alternative delivery system to gummies, pills, capsules and beverages," said Bob Estey, CEO of Per Os. "We have the unique ability to incorporate single or multiple functional active ingredients into our tableted gum that provides our customers with unique custom chewing gum products that are patent protected. Consumers are actively seeking alternative delivery formats for the CBD wellness products they use. Chewing gum is a consumer-friendly, convenient and discrete way for consumers to quickly and efficiently obtain the health benefits they expect, including pain management.”

In addition to its proprietary MedCBDX gum and mints, Per Os offers custom product development, contract manufacturing and private label services for its chewing gum, lozenge/mint and chewable tablet product formats. Per Os has developed many tableted products with a wide range of functional active ingredients including dietary supplements, herbal extracts, probiotics and cannabinoids, and is best known as the supplier of caffeine chewing gum that the US Military used in its ration kits. Per Os currently has several unique development projects in process that utilize chewing gum as a novel 510-K medical device to deliver health benefits to patients.

About Per Os Biosciences

Per Os develops, manufactures and markets niche functional food and dietary supplement products in chewing gum, chewable tablet and lozenge/mint dosage formats. Per Os manufactures its products in full compliance with FDA GMP (good manufacturing practice) regulations in an FDA registered facility, that is also Kosher and Halal certified.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE: The statements presented in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Per Os does not develop, manufacture, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

