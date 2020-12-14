Pastor’s Research into Genetic Risk Factors Leads to Incredible Discoveries Regarding His Family History in New Memoir

Author Eric Franz Evenhuis D. Min. shares his findings regarding faith, love and family values in his new book, ‘Little Ricky’s Circle of Trust: The Life and Times of Eric Evenhuis’

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After Eric Franz Evenhuis D. Min. was encouraged by his wife to research his genetic background to discover any risk factors in his health, it began an incredible journey researching where he came from and how his mother faced a difficult choice upon discovering her pregnancy with him. Evenhuis bravely shares his life story and the lessons he learned along the way in his impactful memoir, “Little Ricky’s Circle of Trust: The Life and Times of Eric Evenhuis.” Filled with charming antidotes, personal photographs, and valuable advice for the next generation of families, this book will charm readers with a look at one man’s marvelous past.

The focus of this book is to inspire readers through Eric’s life story which consists of family, love, loss, and endless blessings. A story that almost did not happen due to his mother considering terminating her pregnancy with him, he hopes this memoir spreads the message that our choices have an incredible impact.

Discussing his childhood, his marriage, his experiences working as an ordained pastor and more, Eric welcomes readers into his world as he shares the moments that make life worthwhile. As they discover the people that helped raise him and the significant relationships he forms, it becomes clear that through God’s grace he was blessed with a remarkable existence. He also reflects on how his mother’s decision to follow through with her pregnancy with him still influences his choices today.

“It’s my hope that my story provides comfort, inspiration, hope, gratitude and a belief in a loving Sovereign God,” says Evenhuis. “Through writing this book, I discovered how valuable life truly is and I hope readers come to the same conclusion.”

Eric’s thoughtful and honest reflections on his past and his emphasis on strong beliefs and family values shine in “Little Ricky’s Circle of Trust.” Through powerful storytelling that fills the heart with reminders of the importance of faith, this book showcases the unbreakable bonds between family.

“Little Ricky’s Circle of Trust: The Life and Times of Eric Evenhuis”

By Eric Franz Evenhuis D. Min.

ISBN: 9781664204683 (softcover); 9781664204706 (hardcover); 9781664204690 (electronic)

Available at the Westbow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Eric Franz Evenhuis D. Min. is an ordained pastor in the Christian Reformed Church. He grew up in the small town of Pease, Minnesota, where his father Rev. Robert Evenhuis was the pastor. Eric graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Calvin College, a Master's in Divinity degree From Calvin Seminary, and his Doctor of Ministry degree from Fuller Theological Seminary. His career focused on psychiatric hospital chaplaincy and running a pastoral counseling practice. He married his wife, Nancy Watson, a now retired oncology nurse, in 1969. Together they have two married daughters, Tera Lynn and Natalie Joy, and seven grandchildren. Eric is semi-retired and is enjoying writing, traveling, and spending time with his family in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

