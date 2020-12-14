Real Property Tax Suite Now Available at MyTax.DC.gov

(Washington, DC) – The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) announced today that the real property tax suite is now added to the list of tax types accessible at the online portal, MyTax.DC.gov. The addition of real property tax completes OTR’s five-phase modernization initiative for an integrated tax system. The portal has been updated with new features, and now includes individual income, business, and real property taxes and fees administered by OTR.

Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt said, “We are one of the only jurisdictions in the United States with a fully integrated system. The state-of-the art technology, along with new customer service features and operational capabilities, are a substantial improvement for District taxpayers.”

Real Property Tax Features: The addition of real property taxes will allow property owners to:

Review and pay property tax bills online with ease

View tax assessments for multiple years

Apply for tax relief benefits to reduce tax liabilities

Submit an appeal for both residential and commercial assessments

Confidently manage payment transactions in a secure environment, and much more

“This is an exciting time for the Office of Tax and Revenue,” said Deputy Chief Financial Officer for Tax and Revenue Keith J. Richardson. “The addition of real property taxes is an example of OTR’s continued focus on improving customer service, transparency, communication, and technology in a single, unified system.”

MyTax Upgrade: Additionally, the MyTax portal has a new and simple layout, which allows taxpayers to complete transactions easily and more efficiently. Taxpayers may also use the portal to manage and update their tax account information, view correspondence for all tax types, and send OTR secure messages.

Questions: For assistance with MyTax.DC.gov or account-related questions, please contact our e-Services Unit at (202) 759-1946 or email [email protected], 8:15 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday.