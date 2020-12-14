Statement from Governor Phil Scott on U.S. Department of Labor Decision to End Extended Benefits for Unemployment Insurance

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Labor decision to end benefits to struggling Vermonters (click here for details from the Vermont Department of Labor):

“Last night, at 5:52 p.m., the U.S. Department of Labor notified us via email that it would be cutting unemployment benefits to Vermont families. This decision comes at the height of a global pandemic, the middle of the holiday season and at the start of what will be a long winter.

“For weeks, my Administration has called on the federal government to accept the bleak reality states are facing in combating this crisis and to act in support of its citizens, who were forced into unemployment through no fault of their own. Instead, it appears it is turning its back on them and we now need Congress to step up to fix this.

“While we’re thankful for the support we’ve received from Vermont’s congressional delegation, we hope they can persuade their colleagues to put people over politics and come to an agreement on relief funding that extends wage replacement programs and overturns the unwillingness of the bureaucracy to do the right thing as we work to defeat COVID-19.”