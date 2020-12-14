Lane Closures Scheduled for December 15, 2020 on Interstate 79 Nouthbound, Near North Boundary Road

​Motorists can expect short-term single lane closures on Interstate 79 Nouthbound on December 15, 2019 from 7 AM to 3 PM weather permitting, near North Boundary Road, from mile marker 81.4 to 80.5.

Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc. will be moving traffic from the temporary Bridge to the new Northbound Bridge that carries Interstate 79 Northbound over North Boundary Road. Motorists are urges to use caution through the work zone.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.