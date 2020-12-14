Saint Jean Carbon Announces Development Plans and Stock Option Grants

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) announces that it plans to vacate its current location at 768 Westgate in Oakville, Ontario by December 31st, 2020 and is currently searching for a much larger, new building for its future Carbon Science Research Centre (the “CSRC”). The Company intends to include a pilot plant in the CSRC to develop processes to prepare battery anodes for customers as well as development of full-scale air-classifiers for the mining industry. In addition, Saint Jean plans to advance the development of its other technologies with its research partners at the new CSRC. A further announcement regarding the Company’s final location is expected to be released in Q1 2021.

The Company anticipates that AMECA Ltd. (“AMECA”) will be its first customer for process development at the new CSRC. AMECA is developing a high quality large flake graphite deposit in Sri Lanka and is currently constructing a mine and related infrastructure. Saint Jean previously announced on November 18, 2020 an updated offtake agreement which intends to sell up to 15,000 tonnes of finished graphite from AMECA’s mine. These synergies are anticipated to enable Saint Jean to develop and supply battery anodes for new customers.

The Company has been informed by the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) that the Cease Trade Orders for insiders, issued in March-April 2017, have all been lifted, except for Paul Ogilvie. A copy of the ASC order is available on the ASC website at albertasecurities.com.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 7,300,000 stock options to purchase common shares pursuant to its stock option plan to all directors, officers and consultants effective December 14, 2020. All of the stock options vest immediately and were granted at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share. The stock options expire on December 14, 2025.

