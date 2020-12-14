Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Root to Host Video Webcast for Investors: A Deeper Dive into the Data Science Expertise at Root Insurance with JMP Securities

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced that Dan Rosenthal, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Matt Bonakdarpour, VP of Data Science, will co-host a video webcast along with JMP Securities, “A Deeper Dive into the Data Science Expertise at Root Insurance,” on Thursday December 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. eastern time.

To watch and listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be archived on the same website following the call.

Matt Bonakdarpour leads the Data Science team at Root. Prior to Root, he was a Quantitative Researcher at Citadel LLC, working in the areas of high frequency trading and statistical arbitrage. Matt holds a BS in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University, and a PhD in Statistics from The University of Chicago.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com 

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.


