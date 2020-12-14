Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation Launch Matching Gift Campaign for School in the Square Public Charter School

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation (JADOFF) is pleased to announce a new matching gift campaign in support of School in the Square, and its newly opened elementary school Dos Amigos and the community of students and families they serve.



Jane and Daniel Och have been long-time supporters of School in the Square and believe now, more than ever, resources are needed to create safe, stable and inclusive educational environments. For the next four years, JADOFF will match one dollar for every three dollars pledged to and received by the program, for a total grant of up to $1.6 million.

Evan Meyers, Executive Director of School in the Square, “These are unprecedented times and we are extremely grateful for the involvement of the Och family in our community and their partnership in supporting the school. We would not have been able to launch and thrive in the midst of this pandemic without them. Throughout our elementary school and our middle school we are seeing a desire and need for students to attend class in person, and for their families to access early drop off and after-school programs. The fact that a large number of our students stay for after-school is a testament to how much families depend on the school.”

Added Meyers, “With all we are doing we are becoming an anchor institution in Washington Heights and Inwood and we will continue giving our students the environment they need and the family support programs that positively impact the community at large. We thank all those that have the ability to donate to our program.”

Jane and Daniel Och said, “We are proud to have been founding donors to School in the Square and believe in their mission to empower and educate children and adolescents. Given all that has occurred in 2020 and the uncertainty in the path ahead, we are focused on ensuring that Evan and his exceptional team of staff have the resources needed to serve the students and ensure they can operate at the highest level for the long-term. We believe the matching grant program over the next four years will be extremely motivational for the school, its students and the community-based programs that have quickly established the school as a true community partner.”

For those interested in supporting School in the Square and participating in the JADOFF matching gift campaign, please go to:

https://schoolinthesquare.networkforgood.com/projects/112605-s2-giving-tuesday

For corporate partnerships or individuals wanting to learn more about supporting or direct involvement with School in the Square, please contact:

Mayela Calderon

Director of Development and Communications

Mcalderon@schoolinthesquare.org

214.228.7851

About School in the Square

S2 is a place where students, families, and educators are seen, heard, and inspired and where students build the academic foundations, emotional intelligence and leadership skills necessary to excel in their futures. S2 draws its name from the concept of the public square, where communities gather to solve problems and celebrate successes. For more information visit: www.schoolinthesquare.org