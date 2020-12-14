Global Whiskey Market Share & Trends Expected to Reach USD 95.9 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [220+ Pages] research report, the global Whiskey Market was estimated at USD 61.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 95.9 Billion by 2026. The global Whiskey Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.Top players are Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Affymetrix Inc and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Whiskey Market By Product (Scotch Whiskey, American Whiskey, Canadian Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, and Others), By Source (Malt, Wheat, Rye, Corn, Blended, and Others), By Quality (Premium, High-end Premium, and Super Premium), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Whiskey Market was estimated at USD 61.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 95.9 Billion by 2026. The global Whiskey Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Whiskey is a type of alcoholic distilled liquor obtained through longer storage of the fermented grain mash. Different grains, including barley, maize, rye, and wheat, are used in a variety of varieties. Whisky is traditionally aged in wooden barrels, made of burnt white oak. The limited consumption of whiskey is considered to be beneficial for body health as it decreases the risk of cardiac arrest and blood pressure problems. However, a greater consumption of alcohol can prove to be fatal in the long term for human health.

Get Free Sample Report of Whiskey Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-whiskey-market-by-product-scotch-whiskey-american-1028

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-whiskey-market-by-product-scotch-whiskey-american-1028

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Top Market Players

William Grant and Sons

Diageo

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

8PM

La Martiniquaise

Brown Forman

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LMVH)

Jack Daniel's

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Haig

Bacardi Limited

McDowells

Angus Dundee Distillers Plc.

Johnny Walker

Pernod Ricard

Constellation Brands Inc.

Whyte & Mackay

and King Car Group [Kavalan Distillery]

Black & White

Jim Beam

United Breweries

VAT 69

To know an additional list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-whiskey-market-by-product-scotch-whiskey-american-1028

Global Whiskey Market: Key Drivers

Increasing innovations and developments in the production of alcoholic drinks in addition to the rise in the worldwide number of whiskey producing units are key drivers of the market's growth. Furthermore, the demand for premium and super-premium whiskeys in both developed and emerging countries is on the rise. The changing customer habits and the rising trend of socialization and mid-week / weekend parties among skilled employees in addition to the rising numbers of early age consumers have a positive impact on the market as well. Whiskey is often considered to be people's desire for exhibiting elegance and sophistication, which has driven customers to try enchanting drinking experiences.

In addition, intriguing marketing promotions and increased acquisition of distribution networks coupled with the creation of on-line retail portals providing customers with a trouble-free shopping experience further boost the market.

The companies operating in the alcohol production sector are required to comply with regulations and policies governing the production, sale, and distribution of alcoholic drinks. In addition to this, higher taxes are acting as a hindrance to the growth of the global market.

Browse the full “Whiskey Market By Product (Scotch Whiskey, American Whiskey, Canadian Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, and Others), By Source (Malt, Wheat, Rye, Corn, Blended, and Others), By Quality (Premium, High-end Premium, and Super Premium), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-whiskey-market-by-product-scotch-whiskey-american-1028

Among the product type, the wheat-based whiskey is expected to continue with the highest sale and revenue. The wheat-based whiskey is also expected to witness the highest growth rate among the product segmentation. Depending on the number of secondary grains, the spice component in the wheat product is relatively low. Additionally, extensive use of wheat whiskey in cocktails is expected to boost the market growth of wheat-based whiskey products.

Malt-based whiskey products are expected to witness higher growth in countries like China, Japan, and Taiwan. Additionally, the rising preference for single malt whiskey is expected to propel the market for malt-based whiskey products.

Also Read, Global Whiskey Market Press Release

Global Whiskey Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Malt

Wheat

Rye

Corn

Blended

Others

Global Whiskey Market: By Quality Segmentation Analysis

Premium

High-End Premium

Super Premium

Global Whiskey Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global whiskey market share. The major factors for the higher market share are a large number of premium whiskey producer in the region and consumer base. Europe is the second-largest market followed by the Asia Pacific.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-whiskey-market-by-product-scotch-whiskey-american-1028

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Browse More Related Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

Packaged Edible Flower Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaged-edible-flower-by-product-dry-food-wetcanned-1182

Natural Food Colors Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/natural-food-colors-market-by-pigment-carotenoid-curcumin-767

Cigars Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cigars-market-by-type-machine-made-cigar-and-832

Craft Beer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/craft-beer-market-by-type-ales-specialty-beers-851

Major Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How much is the whiskey industry worth?

What is the valuation of the whiskey market?

What is the major driver for the whiskey market?

Which is the leading regional whiskey market?

What is the best whiskey on the market?

Who are the top manufacturers in the whiskey market?

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):



Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com