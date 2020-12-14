Juniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Date of Virtual Investor Day Event

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.



Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, as well as first quarter 2021 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 877-407-8033, international callers dial +1-201-689-8033. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time

Virtual Investor Day

The Company will also host a Virtual Investor Day on Friday, February 12, 2021 via live webcast on the Juniper Networks’ website: http://investor.juniper.net/. Members of the executive team will present the Juniper Networks strategy, opportunity and financial outlook.

