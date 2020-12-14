Seventh Generation Named Official Front of House Disinfectant for Alterra Mountain Company

In a five-year partnership, Seventh Generation to provide North American ski resort community with professional line of cleaning and disinfectant products

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventh Generation, a leading household and personal care products company and pioneer in the environmentally conscious products space, today announced a five-year partnership with Alterra Mountain Company, a family of year-round mountain destinations. Under the agreement, SVG will provide a full range of Seventh Generation Professional cleaning and disinfectant products.



Starting this month, Seventh Generation will be the preferred front of house cleaning supplier for Alterra Mountain Company’s North American destinations, including Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec; Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; and Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah through October 31, 2025.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s far-reaching impact, travelers today place a heightened importance on hygiene and are actively looking for transparency and trust in the standard of cleanliness in all aspects of their journey – from their hotel to the ski lodge to chairlifts. This feeling of trust will be integral to the continued success of major resorts and ski seasons to come.

“The mountains are a place where people travel to feel safe in the great outdoors. This season, Alterra Mountain Company is aptly placing an even larger emphasis on cleaning and disinfecting protocols at their ski resorts to offer the best guest experience and comfort level possible,” said Joe Giallanella, Marketing Lead for Vermont-based Seventh Generation Professional. “This aligns with the mission of Seventh Generation and we are excited to provide a level of increased security with our suite of effective, plant-based and botanical disinfectant products to those who work and visit these ski destinations at a time when thoughtful cleanliness is more important than ever before.”

Through this partnership, Alterra Mountain Company will procure cleaning supplies from Seventh Generation through each resort’s broadline distributor. Alterra Mountain Company’s resorts will feature Seventh Generation’s Professional line of bio-based cleaning and botanical disinfectant products, including:

Dishwasher Detergent Powder Glass & Surface Cleaner Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner Granite & Stone Cleaner Disinfecting Kitchen Cleaner Hand Wash Disinfecting Wipes Wood Cleaner Floor Cleaner

Seventh Generation’s Disinfecting Cleaners, Wipes and Sprays with CleanWell® INSIDE kill 99.9% of household germs botanically, including cold and flu viruses (refer to product label for details) and are included on EPA’s List N of disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19 virus). In addition, Seventh Generation’s Professional line of cleaning products holds commercial cleaning industry employees’ on-going health a priority, by providing authentic products and disclosing ingredients right on the product label.

“Alterra Mountain Company places the well-being of our employees, guests and communities as a top priority and in times of uncertainty, hope to create an environment that not only sparks joy, but security as well,” said Ryan Blanchard, Director of Brand Partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company. “Seventh Generation’s partnership not only means we can help ensure both for seasons to come, but that we can do so sustainably.”

Today, businesses share an integral responsibility to generate positive change through business decision-making. This partnership builds on that mission, demonstrating not only a positive impact on the health of Alterra Mountain Company employees and guests, but on the planet as well. Alterra Mountain Company’s commitment to green cleaning is a step in the right direction for sustainable hospitality.

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it’s been Seventh Generation’s mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, baby products including Free & Clear diapers, training pants and baby wipes, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags, personal care products such as deodorant and body wash and period care products including Organic certified tampons. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation cleaning, paper, baby and feminine personal care products, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

