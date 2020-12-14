Furnished Quarters’ Doris Kampf Wins Salesperson of the Year Award from Graebel Companies

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters is thrilled to announce that its very own Doris Kampf, Senior Director of Global Business Development, has received the award for Salesperson of the Year from international relocation company Graebel. Doris accepted the award on behalf of the company during a virtual Graebel partner meeting with vendors on December 2, 2020. Bill Graebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Graebel, presented the award.

Graebel is a global services leader in moving, mobility and corporate relocation in over 165 countries worldwide. Furnished Quarters has worked closely with Graebel for over 10 years and Doris was recognized for being a strong strategic partner, delivering exceptional guest service and supporting Graebel’s ability to serve its clients.

“Doris has built such a robust relationship with Graebel during her tenure at Furnished Quarters, and we’re so happy she received this honor,” said Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. “She takes great pride in helping her relocation accounts better meet their clients’ needs, and she couldn’t be more deserving of the award.”

“Furnished Quarters continues to think outside the box and be a strategic partner that we’re honored to recognize in a year that has been anything but ordinary,” added Pam Capecci, Vice President Strategic Business Development at Graebel. “Doris and her team are focused on driving innovation and making a difference. We are better together.”

About Graebel Companies

Graebel helps Fortune 500s, Global 100s, and other organizations with absolutely everything involved in relocating their people - from rethinking company policies to getting the VP’s cat through customs. In a world where employees have ever higher expectations and businesses want a higher return on mobility, Graebel delivers a straighter line from A to B, a more inviting experience for everyone, and a new lever for business growth. This comprehensive approach is transforming workforce and workplace mobility in 165 countries across six continents.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



