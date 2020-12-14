Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist abuse victims in five central Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.2 million in grants to assist domestic violence and child abuse victims in Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Shelby and Talladega counties.

“These centers have an important mission to provide free services to children and adults who suffer from the terrible crime of abuse and to help ensure those who commit these offenses are brought to justice,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staff members of these centers for the compassionate care they provide to victims.”

Funds of $86,000 to the Talladega County Child Advocacy Center will enable the agency to continue providing counseling and support services for victims in Clay, Coosa and Talladega counties. The center also assists law enforcement agencies and prosecutors with matters relating to the arrest and prosecution of abusers. Matching funds of $21,500 will supplement the grant.

Safehouse of Shelby County will use an $873,000 grant to continue providing critical crisis services to domestic and sexual violence victims in Shelby, Coosa, Clay and Chilton counties. Safehouse also provides emergency shelter and advocacy for victims, forensic examinations and crisis intervention services. Matching funds of $218,250 will supplement the grant.

The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center will use the grant funds of $293,000 to continue providing forensic interviews, individual counseling, crisis intervention, family support and advocacy to young victims who have been sexually abused, exploited, trafficked, physically abused, neglected or witnessed domestic violence or violent crimes. Matching funds of $73,250 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA also manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in her efforts to make sure children and adults who have suffered from abuse can get the help and support they need,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “No one should have to endure the traumatic pain of abuse, and these centers and others like them across Alabama provide valuable and needed assistance when abuse unfortunately occurs.”

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley