It’s Relevant Launches Covid-Free TV for Businesses
Playing a cable TV channel in your business may be creating fear among your visitors without you even knowing it. You don't want to make them feel uncomfortable in your space.”NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Relevant, a custom TV network that provides businesses and medical/dental providers with tailored television content to entertain customers or patients in waiting rooms has created a new, proprietary technology that eliminates any and all mention of coronavirus from its programming, called Covid-Free TV.
“Playing a cable TV channel in your business may be creating fear among your visitors without you even knowing it,” says Jonathan Krackehl, CEO of It’s Relevant TV. “There are plenty of reasons for people to be cautious these days, but news about COVID-19 often sends the message "stay at home" more than anything else. You don't want to make your visitors, who have decided to visit you despite this, feel uncomfortable in your space.”
Using proprietary technology, It’s Relevant’s Covid-Free TV weeds out any programming that mentions the virus. This doesn’t only mean news channels. Even game shows like The Price is Right are regularly interrupted on broadcast television for coronavirus updates.
In addition to preventing scary statistics and presenting a more soothing TV experience free from fear-mongering headlines, Covid-Free TV can also help business owners showcase their own services or products. The Covid-Free TV controls let subscribers load marketing content, which appears at intervals that they choose. Examples of this content can be commercials already created for TV or for YouTube, but also can be as simple as a quick video shot from a phone with content on how they’re sanitizing their office and other heightened cleanliness measures, or a “happy birthday” message for a customer or employee.
It’s Relevant has been pioneering custom TV for years. Political keywords “Trump” and “Pelosi” have been among the most common terms it has blocked out in the past. The system also reports that hospital systems have used it to block the term “cancer” so patients can focus on their own courses of treatment.
Legacy competitors lack the room for customization. They don’t offer the same ability to insert in-house messaging or up-to-the-minute updates on products and services. Moreover, many other platforms offering programming for waiting rooms lack the variety of content that It’s Relevant TV provides. Some companies offer a smattering of 500 videos, many of which were produced some ten years ago on constant loop. It’s Relevant, on the other hand, licenses more than 500,000 programs, ensuring the content remains fresh and timely. Installation is also simple: Subscribers can get It’s Relevant programming on their TVs within a day through such popular streaming devices as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Roku. Programming options are separated into 50+ categories, including news, entertainment coverage, interactive games, and child-focused content, ensuring that what gets aired is tailored to subscriber needs. Once installed, customers can manage content from It’s Relevant’s online control panel and iPhone/iPad app, where customers can select content categories and upload video from anywhere in the world.
It’s Relevant programming has applications for a wide array of businesses that have a need to entertain customers who may be waiting: Restaurants, bars, medical and dental facilities, and car dealerships all can benefit from the platform’s customizable programming.
“As a business owner, you want to make sure your customers feel secure, and know that you’re taking the necessary precautions to keep them safe,” says Krackehl. “Covid-Free TV gives customers the right balance of information to keep them engaged and feeling safe while they’re at your business, giving them a sense of comfort in returning as needed.”
COVID-FREE TV is a cable-tv replacement and is available exclusively to businesses.
For more information about Covid-Free TV, visit covidfreetv.com.
It's Relevant TV creates custom television networks for businesses and public spaces. Focused on quality video programming and integrated promotional tools, the networks entertain and inform people of all ages. It's Relevant brings the right content to the right people through strategically operated televisions in medical offices, car dealerships, restaurants, retailers, salons, offices, and more. The company has formed partnerships with content providers from all around the world. COVID-FREE TV is a cable-tv replacement and is available exclusively to businesses. For more information about Covid-Free TV, visit covidfreetv.com.
