VerifyMe and HP Indigo to Present Security Solutions at Virtual High Security Printing & Brand Protection Conference & Exhibition

December 16-17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a solutions provider that helps brand owners monitor, control and protect their supply chain with software and counterfeit prevention technologies, is pleased to announce its collaboration with HP Indigo at the Asia Security Group Virtual High Security Printing & Brand Protection Conference & Exhibition on December 16-17, 2020.

The Virtual High Security Printing & Brand Protection Conference will discuss the emerging challenges faced by brand owners and government agencies in combating Illicit Trade and Counterfeiters post-covid19 pandemic. Multinational and national brand owners from the pharmaceutical, tobacco, alcohol, FMCG, oil & gas, automotive and banking sectors will be in attendance.

For more information and registration: www.hspbp.com/virtual-hsp-brand-protection-expo.

HP Indigo, a leader in digital printing, will showcase VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure brand protection solution using invisible security inks designed to work with HP Indigo digital presses and smartphone enabled authentication devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has provided counterfeiters more opportunities to capitalize on consumer vulnerabilities, given shortages in multiple product categories. This is primarily due to high demand and disruptions in the supply chain, as most manufacturing operations have been scaled down or suspended. The limited availability of products in the market across various sectors is creating a vacuum and may influence intermediaries to capture the market by supplying counterfeit and/or expired products.

“Security printing using sophisticated HP Indigo digital presses and partner solutions such as VerifyMe make it possible to add overt and covert elements that help both brand owners and consumers avoid falling victim to the rising threat of counterfeiting,” stated, Yoav Lotan, HP Indigo Labels Business Manager, Asia Pacific, HP Inc.

Patrick White, CEO of VerifyMe, Inc. added, “It is with great pleasure to work together with our strategic partner, HP Indigo to showcase our collective security technologies to combat the deadly scourge of counterfeiting. In my opinion, in collaboration with HP Indigo we have developed the most effective anti-counterfeiting technologies known to date. Brand owners and label and packaging manufactures need to work towards implementing these technologies for the safety of their customers.”

VerifyMe's pigment products have been incorporated with HP Indigo's ElectroInk for use in packaging, label authentication, anti-counterfeiting and covert item level serialization for supply chain and distribution security.

The RainbowSecure™ solution is powered by HP Indigo and is available from VerifyMe to HP Indigo digital printing press customers. It includes a security ElectroInk and VerifyMe reader and authentication tool that can be used with HP security ElectroInk.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional devices and locations, the results of ongoing tests, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices. The words "believe," "may," “estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:

Company: VerifyMe, Inc.

Email: IR@verifyme.com

Website: http://www.verifyme.com



Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital