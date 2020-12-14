Capital Senior Living Corporation Residents and Employees Prioritized to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine

All 104 Operating Communities have been registered and confirmed

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s largest operators of senior housing communities, announced that its communities are included in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' first priority phase for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.



The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have prioritized residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, at no cost to them. Residents and employees of the Company’s independent living, assisted living and memory care communities are included in Group 1A and will be in the first wave of vaccinations.

As part of the CDC’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, Capital Senior Living will utilize its partnership with CVS Health to administer onsite vaccine services at each of its communities. CVS Health will provide the trained personnel and supplies to administer the vaccine as well as manage logistics to ship and store the vaccine per manufacturer requirements. All the Company’s 104 communities have been registered and confirmed, and CVS will begin scheduling local clinics as soon as this week.

With the vaccine as a critical next step in Capital Senior Living’s COVID-19 response, the Company will continue the additional precautions that have helped keep its communities safe during this pandemic, including enhanced cleaning, sanitization and screening protocols, physical distancing and the use of personal protective equipment. The Company’s COVID-19 response has allowed its communities to continue welcoming new residents while mitigating move outs, maintaining an average occupancy in November of 76.5%.

“We are pleased that the senior living sector and our communities in particular are prioritized for the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our comprehensive approach to fighting COVID-19 and the hard work and dedication of our community staff has kept resident safety and wellbeing at the forefront of all we do. We will further complement our approach with a robust communication program to ensure residents and families are well informed about the vaccine availability and administration in our communities.”

Capital Senior Living has developed an outreach program that includes community-level website and social media content, email communications and educational resources to keep residents, families and the markets we serve informed.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 104 communities that are home to approximately 9,000 residents across 22 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit https://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

