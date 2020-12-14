Calibre Scientific Enters the Canadian Market and Expands Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Canadian Life Science

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Canadian Life Science (“CLS”), a leading distributor of life science products across the Canadian market. This acquisition provides Calibre Scientific with an important distribution hub in North America.



Canadian Life Science, headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario with additional distribution and sales presence throughout the country, provides its customers a geographically diversified source for differentiated life science products and unmatched customer service. The company is a distributor of a large range of consumables for the chromatography market and beyond, including vials and caps, LC and GC columns, and sample preparation products.

With the acquisition of Canadian Life Science, Calibre Scientific expands its geographic reach through an established life science distributor in the Canadian market. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Calibre Scientific for some time as we have distributed several of their products to our customers,” said Kick van Lunenburg, owner of Canadian Life Science. “Given our longstanding relationship and their long-term vision, Calibre Scientific was the obvious choice for a partner that we could trust to carry out our work going forward.”

CLS is also the first North American distributor to be acquired by Calibre Scientific. Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer for Calibre Scientific said, “The regional and technical expertise of Canadian Life Science will enable Calibre Scientific to expand our pan-European distribution network into North America, creating exciting opportunities for co-sales as we increase the scope of our customer interactions through the breadth and depth of the product offering we can bring into the region.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific represents a portfolio of niche life science companies, across various key verticals, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends into over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further expanding its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.