Ribbon Cutting Re-Opens Home Court for Salvation Army's National Champion Basketball Team
LAK WORTH, FL, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida (December 11, 2020) (Photo Attached) – Lake Worth community leaders gathered with other distinguished guests for the Grand Re-Opening of the athletic center of the Nation Champion Warriors Basketball Team on Friday morning (December 11, 2020).
Located at the Community Center of The Salvation Army Corp of Lake Worth, Florida, the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony celebrated the completion of extensive renovations of a facility that has provided a safe and healthy environment for local Lake Worth children to grow and learn for over 16 years. Adherence to local health guidelines were met.
The Lake Worth Community Center is the home of The Salvation Army’s Warriors basketball team. Under the coaching and leadership of Director Eva Whitehouse the Warriors have won numerous local tournaments and National Championships. Located at 4051 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, the Center’s basketball program enriches the lives of local children through Christian mentorship, volunteering, Vacation Bible School, music lessons, academic coaching, and college readiness.
The extensive $100,000 + renovation project included a new gymnasium floor, cost-saving LED lights, state-of-the art scoreboards, and adjustable nets for younger players. Apart from local schools, the Warriors shared their athletic facilities with over 90 groups and nearly 15,000 spectators in 2019.
According to the Corps Officers and Pastors Lieutenants Jeremy and Crystal Porter, “the Salvation Army Lake Worth Corps seeks to meet the needs of the community through education, food, clothing, social and financial services, and spiritual formation.”
The Lake Worth Community Center facilities are open to the public for functions that require a large gathering space for sporting events, family gatherings, small conventions, company activities, receptions, family reunion, and other community activities. Individuals may support the Center’s programs and services by donating $500 for a commemorative brick.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, and/or purchase a commemorative brick, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Communications and/or visit its website, www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
__________________________________
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.
Frank Marangos
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County
email us here
+1 5616863530