Cowen Prime Services Wins Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards

Named “Prime Broker of the Year” and “Best Prime Brokerage, Financing”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its Prime Services Division, has been named “Prime Broker of the Year” and “Best Prime Brokerage, Financing” at the 2020 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards. The Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards represent the culmination of the publication’s annual Prime Brokerage Survey of fund managers that was conducted earlier this year, and highlight the achievements of the fund service providers through what has been a difficult operating environment caused by the pandemic.



“We are thrilled to finish the year with these two awards as they acknowledge the exceptional service we strive to provide to our clients each and every day,” said Jack D. Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading at Cowen. “Being held in such high regard by our clients and ranking among such a distinguished group of service providers motivates us to maintain our service commitment heading into 2021. We are grateful to our clients and Global Custodian for this recognition and extend our appreciation to our global prime brokerage team for their continued hard work during such an unprecedented year.”

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, added, “The commendation from Global Custodian serves as a clear testament to Cowen’s dedication to providing high-quality service, differentiated solutions and operational excellence for our customers. As a trusted partner to a variety of clients - including well-established funds and family offices to newly-launched managers of all sizes - we are proud of the important role our team plays as we help them meet their goals.”

About Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC offers a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage, outsourced trading and capital introduction services to investment managers with an array of solutions that are highly scalable and customizable. The firm was built by former investment managers to serve hedge fund managers, managed account platforms, institutional investors, family offices, and registered investment advisors with turn-key solutions designed to unburden our clients of their operating responsibilities and allow them to focus on their core competencies – investing. Our offering features US prime brokerage, international prime brokerage, electronic and high-touch execution, a full outsourced trading solution, commission management, financing and stock loan, middle and back office support, pre and post trade compliance, capital introduction, new launch consulting, and portfolio and risk analytics. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services’ solutions are offered internationally through the firm’s UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .