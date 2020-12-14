Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,216 in the last 365 days.

Balch Bingham “Publicity Stunt” Promotes Discrimination Against Minorities, Declares the CDLU

Advocacy Group Rips Embattled Law Firm’s “All-White” Leadership for Refusing to Apologize for Firm's Alleged Racist Misconduct

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Not a single minority or female was mentioned or quoted in Balch & Bingham’s news release highlighting a program allegedly set up to help women and minority-owned businesses,” said Ernesto Pichardo, a long-time Civil Rights activist and Chairman of the Board of the Consejo de Latinos Unidos (CDLU), a public charity and advocacy group.

“Balch & Bingham’s all-white leadership appears to be engaged in a publicity stunt while refusing to apologize to the African-American community for alleged racist misconduct and criminal acts by the firm,” Pichardo added.

In 2018, a senior equity partner at Balch was convicted of six federal crimes in a bribery scheme to suppress African-Americans in North Birmingham from having their toxic property tested by the EPA.

When reviewing the fine-print, the CDLU believes that Balch’s “Business Boost” publicity stunt appears to promote and boost discrimination. Balch appears to suggest that the firm is arrogantly ignoring their alleged immoral, unethical, and racist conduct.

Beyond financial thresholds of the program, Balch’s news release declares, “Inclusion is subject to additional requirements, and acceptance will be determined on a case-by-case basis.”

Pichardo lambasted the firm, saying “In other words, Balch & Bingham reserves the right to discriminate and exclude minority-owned businesses based on unknown requirements and determinations. Instead of fighting systemic racism, Balch appears to be affirming systemic racism.”

The publicity stunt has highlighted Balch’s alleged racist misconduct and refusal to apologize. The CDLU noted:

“Balch & Bingham suffers from blinding hubris. No one should believe a law firm that refuses to apologize for their alleged racist conduct and whose lawyers called lying to or providing false legal advice to a client a ‘legal service.’ Eighteen of eighteen major lobbying clients in Washington, D.C. have terminated Balch. A publicity stunt will not heal the wounds, only deepen them,” Pichardo concluded.

In 1993, Pichardo won a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision for religious freedom and Civil Rights after his Afro-Caribbean faith came under attack due to blatant intolerance and discrimination by racists and religious bigots.

Pichardo has been a member of the Board of Directors of the CDLU since 2003, a public charity and advocacy group that launched an accountability and education project in 2017 about Balch & Bingham’s transgressions.

Contact:
Camila Mendoza
+1323-264-5889
info@cdlu.org


Primary Logo

You just read:

Balch Bingham “Publicity Stunt” Promotes Discrimination Against Minorities, Declares the CDLU

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.