AerisShield Copper Nanotechnology Demonstrated to Kill More Than 99.99% of Bacteria and Viruses, Including COVID-19, in One Hour or Less

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, CA (December 14, 2020) - Aeris, Inc. announced today the results from an independent lab test testing the antimicrobial efficacy of its cutting-edge copper composite technology, AerisShield. Testing conducted in an FDA-registered, ISO 17025 accredited lab in San Diego demonstrated 99.99%+ efficacy against both gram negative and gram positive bacteria such as E. coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and SARS-CoV-2 surrogate, within 1-hour.

AerisShield contains copper, which has repeatedly been shown to have antimicrobial properties when applied to surfaces, reducing pathogen load starting on contact. Its unique formulation creates an optimal structure for maximizing the effective forms of copper ions present.

“These test results are very promising for our mission of lowering transmission rates of disease through everyday fomites,” said Isaac Lichter, CEO & Co-Founder of Aeris, Inc. “We will continue to study AerisShield through independent testing and clinical studies to further prove the efficacy of copper, and use our technology to make germ-killing products the new normal.”

The analysis discovered a complete absence of RNA copies of SARS-CoV-2 surrogate after one hour, with killing of the germs beginning on contact. In order for a substance to be considered “self-sanitizing” by the FDA, it is required that the number of pathogens are reduced by 1,000x, or log3, on contact. AerisShield tested at a reduction rate of log5 (100,000x).

The benchmark for standard copper is a kill-time of about four hours. With innovations in composition, surface structure, and application method, AerisShield has achieved greater efficacy in less time than a regular copper sheet.

Aeris currently utilizes their technology in producing Copper Cases for smartphones and AirPod earbuds, as well as interwoven in flexible comfort-stretch fabric for facemasks. Their patent-pending copper alloy composite is actively undergoing further testing for broader application of the technology including in a public transit setting in Vancouver.

ABOUT AERIS, INC.

Aeris, Inc. was founded in 2020 by three recent graduates from Vanderbilt University. The company designs products that utilize their patent-pending copper composite material, which inherently mitigates pathogen spread using the antipathogenic properties of copper. Launching with the Aeris Copper Phone Case, Aeris is dedicated to giving back and has donated one phone case to essential workers for every case purchased. The founders hope to build a world where surfaces of all kinds, from personal products to public places, are protected with AerisShield as part of a movement that will slow the spread of infectious diseases and flatten all infection curves, forever.

