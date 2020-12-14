Retired Elementary School Counselor Shares Charming Story of a Cat’s Journey Home in Illustrated Children’s Book

‘Where Is My Home?’ by author Joan Romney Groves follows Sonic the cat as he searches for the place where he belongs and discovers the healing power of a loving, happy home

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and retired elementary school counselor Joan Romney Groves has published her debut illustrated children’s book, which shares the heartwarming story of a cat who was placed on a farm 30 miles from home, and after nine months and many harrowing experiences, finds his way back.



Based on a true story, “Where Is My Home?” follows a cat named Sonic, who from birth is very different from his littermates. When children played with him or picked him up, he hissed, scratched, and ran away. When it becomes clear that Sonic is unlikely to find a forever home with a family, he embarks on an adventure into the great, big outdoors to find a place of his own.



Sonic’s journey takes him to windy fields and a big red barn, through the wilderness, and into the city. Along the way, he encounters many critters – both friendly and no-so-much. After traveling through numerous towns to no avail, Sonic longs for a home. And when he spies a familiar house – that of his old family – he is welcomed back with open arms and a grateful heart.



Ultimately, “Where Is My Home?” is a captivating story that teaches children that being free in the world is not as important as being loved at home, for home is where the heart is. Groves’ book parallels the Parable of the Prodigal Son and shares a relatable story for school-age children as Sonic faces trials and tribulations on his journey to discover where he belongs.



“The situations [Groves] imagines for the wandering feline are evocative: he trudges through the snow, passes a spiritually uplifting nativity scene, and arrives back at the Jakes’ house in the bloom of spring,” a U.S. Review of Books reviewer wrote about the book. “The illustrations by artist Nancy Romney and colorist Joan E. Schuller vividly depict Sonic’s transformation from a spiky bundle of claws and teeth to a contented furball when he finally reaches home. Children will be enchanted by this timeless tale, and it should be a great read-aloud book for parents and grandparents who will undoubtedly enjoy it as well.”



“Where Is My Home?”

By Joan Romney Groves

ISBN: 978-1-5462-1699-5 (softcover)

ISBN: 978-1-5462-1700-8 (e-book)

ISBN: 978-1-7283-2640-5 (audio)

Available through AuthorHouse, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Joan Romney Groves worked as an elementary school counselor for 23 years before retiring and was the recipient of the 2004 Utah School Counselor of the Year Award. Groves holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah and a Master of Education from Brigham Young University. She is a mother of six and a grandmother of 28. Groves is also the author of “The Antique Organ and Other Stories,” which she published in 2009 for the Gale History Center. “Where Is My Home?” has been recommended by the U.S. Review of Books and won the 2020 Pacific Book Awards in the “Children’s Book 6 and Older” category. To learn more, please visit www.joanromneygroves.com or view a video about the book here.



About the illustrator and colorist

Nancy Romney is an artist who enjoys painting character portraits. She wants her art to tell the stories of life. Joan E. Schuller added her artistic coloring to this book.



