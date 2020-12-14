Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted notices filed by Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“BEP”) of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its limited partnership units (“Units”) and by Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSX: BEPC; NYSE: BEPC) (“BEPC” and together with BEP, “Brookfield Renewable”) of its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid for its outstanding class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”). Brookfield Renewable believes that in the event that Units or Exchangeable Shares trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their intrinsic value, the acquisition of Units or Exchangeable Shares, as applicable, may represent an attractive use of available funds.

Brookfield Renewable is authorized to repurchase up to 13,740,072 Units and 8,609,220 Exchangeable Shares, representing 5% of its issued and outstanding Units and Exchangeable Shares, respectively. At the close of business on December 11, 2020, there were 274,801,453 Units and 172,184,416 Exchangeable Shares issued and outstanding. Under Brookfield Renewable’s normal course issuer bids, it may repurchase up to 95,559 Units and 103,625 Exchangeable Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 382,236 Units and 414,502 Exchangeable Shares, respectively.1

Repurchases under each normal course issuer bid are authorized to commence on December 16, 2020 and each normal course issuer bid will terminate on December 15, 2021, or earlier should either BEP or BEPC complete its repurchases prior to such date.



Under BEP’s prior normal course issuer bid that commenced on December 12, 2019 and expired on December 11, 2020, BEP previously sought and received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 13,350,000 Units (on a post-stock split basis). BEP has not repurchased any Units under its existing normal course issuer bid in the past 12 months.

All purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and all Units and Exchangeable Shares acquired under the applicable normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. Repurchases will be subject to compliance with applicable United States federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as applicable Canadian securities laws.

1 In accordance with the rules of the TSX, the average daily trading volume was calculated for the six months ended November 30, 2020 for BEP and from the first day of trading (July 24, 2020) to November 30, 2020 for BEPC, as adjusted for each of BEP’s and BEPC’s recently completed three-for-two stock split.

From time to time, when Brookfield Renewable does not possess material non-public information about itself or its securities, it may enter into an automatic purchase plan with its broker to allow for the repurchase of Units or Exchangeable Shares, as applicable, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield Renewable ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods and insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plans entered into with the broker of Brookfield Renewable will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws including the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Outside of these periods, Units and Exchangeable Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 18,000 megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and www.bep.brookfield.com/bepc.Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion of assets under management.

