Sports Sunglasses Market Size Is Expected To Grow 4.4 Billion By 2027 With The CAGR Of Approximately 4.7% | AMR

The sports sunglasses market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global sport sunglasses market generated $3.13 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Surge in safety consciousness and increase in the number of exclusive sports equipment outlets and sports stores in developing countries such as China and India drive the growth of the global sport sunglasses market. However,the presence of counterfeit product shinders the market growth. On the other hand,technological development and surge in the trend of wearing tinted sports sunglasses create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.
Covid-19 scenario:
Due to lockdown in several countries, various sports activities such as cricket & football tournaments and Olympic games have been postponed.Thus, the demand for sports sunglasses is expected to decline during the forecast period 2020–2027.
The demand for sport sunglasses is likely to experience a downfall during the coronavirus pandemic due to the negatively-affected supply chain amid lockdown.
The revenue generated from the specialty store segment will be reduced for a few months as governments have asked to keep the stores closed till further orders amid lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic is receding slowly in countries such as China and India and governments are now lifting the lockdown to start the industrial activities. This is likely to be a huge opportunity for several sport sunglasses manufacturers in these countries to generate maximum revenue.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sport sunglasses market based on type, gender, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the polarized segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the non-polarized segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Based on gender, the male segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the female segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Luxottica, Adidas AG,Nike, Inc.,PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Decathlon SA,Liberty Sports, Inc.,Titan Company Limited,Taizhou Baiyu Eyewear Co., Ltd., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co., Ltd.
