Education and Learning Analytics Market 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Recent Initiatives, Growth Drivers, Investments Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The Asia Pacific education and learning analytics market is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast era, with an estimated CAGR of over 20 percent

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Education and Learning Analytics Market Size 2018, By Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Component (Software, Services (Managed, Professional (Consulting, Support and maintenance))), End-User (Academics (K 12, Higher Education), Enterprises (Retail, Financial services, Healthcare, Public sector, Others)), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1047

Adroit Market Research report on global education and learning analytics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global education and learning analytics market have been studied in detail.

The global education and learning analytics market is projected to reach a value of USD 51,173.43 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.04%. Increased understanding of the potential of learning analytics in enhancing or modifying the learning environment in response to student success or, in a corporate sense, enhancing the success of educational institutions is a key driver of the education and learning analytics industry.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/education-and-learning-analytics-market

Education and learning analytical techniques help organizations better understand when their learning programs drive the desired business outcomes and improve employee productivity. These techniques also help to prioritize learning programs that lead to desired outcomes and eliminate programs that waste time and money on the organization. During the last few years, learning analytics strategies have gained considerable momentum in the area of corporate learning and growth. As a result, many organizations are developing solutions to meet the growing needs of the enterprise sector for learning analytics. For example, Blackboard, Inc., along with K-12 schools and colleges, has developed learning solutions for workplaces and communities to help them change their approach to training and education.

The global education and learning analytical market have been segmented on the basis of type, deployment, component, end-user, and region. Based on type, the global education and learning analytical market is categorized into descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive. On the basis of deployment, the global education and learning analytical market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on end use, the market for education and learning analytics has been segmented into academics and enterprise sectors.

Are you looking for a DISCONT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1047

The regional North American market held a leading role in 2018 and was estimated at over USD 6 billion. Regional market dominance is due to early adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Additional factors such as a growing number of foreign students to study in the area and the use of enterprise learning software are expected to fuel regional market growth.

Major players operating in the market for education and learning analytics include IBM Corporation, Oracle, Blackboard Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., D2L Corporation, Saba Software, MicroStrategy Inc., and Microsoft.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1047

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Education and Learning Analytical Market by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5. Education and Learning Analytical Market by Deployment, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6. Education and Learning Analytical Market by Component, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7. Education and Learning Analytical Market by End-user, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8. Education and Learning Analytical Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require u

nderstanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.