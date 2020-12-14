Mutahir Showkat a Photographer from Kashmir valley is inspiring youth with his photography skills

Mutahir Showkat is a photographer who likes to capture the intriguing views of nature. He has eccentric skills of photography that captivate the eyes of viewers

ANANTNAG, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mutahir Showkat is a well known Photographer from kashmir valley. Mutahir Showkat Was born on 24 August 1999. He hails from Qazigund of district Anantnag.

Talking about his early life, he has received his early education from Hanfia public high school a local private school in Qazigund, where He completed his matriculation. He completed his senior secondary education at GHS Kadipora Anantnag. Muahir Showkat is currently doing BE in civil engineering from LDRP-ITR Gandhinagar Gujarat. Mutahir Showkat did his cinematography course in 2016 from a production house named Trinetra production based in Jammu.



Mutahir Showkat is a photographer, cinematographer who likes to capture the ravishing views of nature. He has unique skills of photography that delight the eyes of viewers. Being such a great photographer he is also founder of an event orginasation named as chrysalis artist which is currently running in Jammu.

Mutahir Showkat is a authentic podcaster too. He has done a podcast series of short poems named as Yaadein with Mutahir Showkat which is streaming on big music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, Reverbnation.

Mutahir Showkat is helping youth to learn photography with his books As a author he has published his two own books.

His books include "Photography tips for beginners" which is a complete guide for those who are intrested to do photography or want to make photography as thier carrier. This book helps a person to under the basics of light and how your eyes fixes lighting.

Another one is "Photography editing and editors" is a complete guide about photography editing and the platforms where a person can learn how to edit pictures .

Both books are available on online shopping platforms like amazon google play store and other ebook platforms.

Mutahir Showkat says that if anyone want to start photography he do not need any formal qualifications to become a professional photographer but a good eye, creativity and technical ability are essential to become a Photographer, He just need a camera or a phone start practicing , Start Capturing that's how you will become a good photographer , he also mentioned that it's really hard to start using manual mode first so i suggest if anyone want to improve his photography I've written a book namely "photography tips for beginners" which basically shows a path to the beginners about photography, how is it done, essential tips and all.

Mutahir Showkat loves traveling so he can exploit new places and capture them. Mutahir Showkat captures these views and shares his amazing work on his social media so the world can see his hidden art.

Mutahir Showkat even shares his first experience when he held a camera first time, he says that ; When I got my first camera, I was enamored by the beauty the world has to offer. I captured everything under the sun: macro photos, corporate events, and portraits. I have to admit, though: I tended to capture nature-related scenes, avoiding anything to do with people.



For Mutahir Showkat photography helps him to record memories and helps him to expand his view of the world, it makes him feel one with nature or one with people who are the subject of his photography.

Mutahir Showkat also shares his message to youth " Art is used to explore and deconstruct social boundaries. Art is a catalyst for change in society and yes it is a good thing. So don't hide the talent you've, No matter which field you are intrested in do it, come forward work hard, i know lot of people will de motivate you but never stop working keep working hard , You're going to shine, its just hardwork and perseverance.