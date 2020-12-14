ADVISER INVESTMENTS NAMED AMONG “BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT” BY PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS

/EIN News/ -- Newton, Mass, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments announced today that it has been recognized for a fifth consecutive year among the “Best Places to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments (P&I) magazine. Adviser Investments was one of 94 organizations named to the 2020 list, which features P&I’s best employers within the wealth management sector.



Adviser Investments’ application focused on its ongoing commitment to professional growth and continuing education, profit-sharing contributions to employees’ 401(k) plans, wellness programs, highly competitive benefits packages and community service initiatives.

“We are honored to once again be considered one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Money Management,’” said Adviser Investments President and CEO Dan Silver. “Our employees come first. That’s how Adviser Investments consistently attracts and retains top talent—fundamental to our bedrock commitment to client satisfaction—even in this competitive labor market for wealth management professionals.”

“In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall well-being of their employees are regarded well,” said P&I editor Amy B. Resnick. “The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients’ needs.

“Our surveys found,” Resnick continued, “that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases.”

Adviser Investments supports professional development through ongoing training and clearly defined career paths for associates. In addition, the firm’s mentoring program pairs promising young employees with more experienced professionals to complete a year-long course and final project above and beyond their day-to-day job responsibilities.

“We are always open to new ideas from employees on how to better serve our clients,” Silver said. “That approach allows us to successfully promote from within and has helped us develop a team we’re proud to call our greatest asset.”

P&I, along with Best Companies Group, conducted a two-part survey of employers and their employees in determining this year’s recipients. First, the surveyors looked at each nominated company’s workplace policies, philosophy, systems and demographics. Next, they distributed a survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

The P&I award caps a banner year for the company. In September, Barron’s ranked the firm among the top 30 on The Barron’s America’s Best Independent Advisers for 2020, placing Adviser Investments among its list of elite independent wealth managers for the eighth consecutive year.

Among other accolades, RIA Channel named Adviser Investments a “Top 100 Wealth Manager” and the Boston Business Journal recognized the firm among Massachusetts’ top-25 independent investment advisers. In March, Barron’s ranked Adviser Investments as the #5 “Top Wealth Adviser in Massachusetts.” RIA Channel alongside Forbes selected Adviser Investments as one of their “Top ETF Power Users.”

The firm has earned multiple honors for its commitment to its workforce. Earlier this year, InvestmentNews named Adviser Investments one of its “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers.” The ranking “honors...firms that empower employees to provide clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice.”

In October, the National Association for Business Resources included Adviser Investments on its Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® list—2020 marked the company’s fifth consecutive year achieving this honor. This competition identifies and celebrates organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

# # #

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments and its subsidiaries operate as an independent, professional wealth management firm with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard funds, actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income investing, tactical strategies and financial planning.

With more than 3,500 clients and $5 billion under management, Adviser Investments is one of the nation’s largest registered investment advisers. Our wealth management professionals focus on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment goals. Adviser Investments’ minimum account size is $350,000.

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

# # #

Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management award is conducted by research firm Best Companies Group (BCG). Participating firms and their employees complete surveys assessing corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement. BCG analyzes the results and ranks participating firms, which must have an office in the United States, at least 20 employees and $100 million in discretionary regulatory assets under management, and have been in business for at least one year. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit https://www.pionline.com/BPTW2020 .

RIA Channel® Top 100 Wealth Managers ranks wealth managers “based on a proprietary set of criteria and data. The ranking is based on both size and growth in assets as of June 30, 2020, as reported to the SEC. RIA Database ( RIADatabase.com ) was used for regulatory data, organic research, and advisor surveys.” (See https://www.riachannel.com/2020-top-100-wealth-manager-list-methodology/ .) Adviser Investments did not verify any data—nor were we asked to—prior to ranking or publication. Regulatory Assets Under Management (“RAUM”) displayed on RIA Channel’s website is calculated by RIA Channel, not Adviser Investments. We did not independently calculate our RAUM as of June 30, 2020, nor do we know RIA Channel’s RAUM calculation methodology. RIA Channel has not published information on how many firms were considered for ranking, nor did it publish criteria used for inclusion for consideration on this ranking. Adviser Investments did not submit any information to RIA Channel regarding in this ranking, request to be considered for the ranking or pay any fee in connection with this recognition. For more information and a complete list of recipients and rankings, visit https://www.riachannel.com/top-100-wealth-manager-list-2020/ .

The Boston Business Journal’s “Largest Investment Advisers in Massachusetts” ranking is based on each participating firms’ assets under management as of June 1, 2020. Only firms that choose to participate are ranked and included on the top 25 list. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were survey or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. Award is not indicative of future investment performance nor represent client experience. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/subscriber-only/2020/07/16/largest-independent-investment-advisers.html .

InvestmentNews’ Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Award is based on responses to surveys voluntarily completed by participating firms. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. Best Companies Group conducts the survey. InvestmentNews evaluates participating firms’ ability to attract and retain talented employees and then ranks the firms. To be eligible for the award, firms must be a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer; be in business for at least one year and have at least 15 full-time employees. In 2018, 50 firms were named to the list; in 2019 and 2020, 75 were named. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition.

The Barron’s America’s Best Independent Advisers rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, and quality of practice as determined by Barron’s editors. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. Prior to 2019, the award was called the Barron’s Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisers. For more information and a complete list of recipients, please visit https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/100/2020 . Years received: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013.

The Barron’s Top Advisor Rankings by State (Massachusetts) (also referred to as Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisers) considers factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. According to Barron’s, “around 4,000” advisory firms were considered for this recognition in 2020; with about 1,200 firms receiving recognition. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/2020?mod=article_inline . Years Received: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014.

The Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition recognizes organizations displaying a commitment to human resource practices and employee enrichment. Only companies that voluntarily participate are considered for recognition. The competition assesses participating organizations based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. Participating companies are then benchmarked against participants both regionally and nationally. Award is not indicative of future investment performance nor represent client experience. Click for more information: https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/bostons-2020-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/

Awards referenced above do not consider client experience and are not indicative of such. Nor are awards indicative of future performance. Unless otherwise noted, Adviser Investments does not pay a fee to participate in any of these awards. Additionally, awards typically only consider and recognize participants that choose to participate; and are often based on information supplied by the participants—such information should not be assumed to be verified by the sponsor of the award.