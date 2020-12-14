Mobility as a Service Market Size Worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The growth of Mobility as a Service through blockchain and the prevalence of high network connectivity are expected to drive the Mobility as a Service market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobility as a Service Market is forecast to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The primary driving factor for the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is the convergence and the growth of the telecom sector and the transportation industry. The market for intelligent mobility has witnessed significant growth as transport authorities, governments, customers, and businesses have started understanding the ample potential for unlocking various opportunities. There has been a surge in the awareness for the adoption of a user-centric approach to look at the mobility opportunities provided to customers as a part of a wider, integrated system.

Rising concerns for the environment, coupled with measures to impose a restriction on individual car usage in towns and cities, have aided in strengthening public transport. There are several benefits, such as lesser commute travel and easy payment options and reward systems, which can help in encouraging people to shift to MaaS.

Additionally, the development of smart city applications, the introduction of 5G into industrial IoT, and connected powering cars are expected to see an upward trend. The effectiveness of MaaS would require efficient network connectivity, widespread usage of smartphones on 3G/4G/5G networks, real-time updates of travel options, and integration of cashless payment systems.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, a global mobility-as-a-service software development company, SkedGo, headquartered in Australia, developed the technology for Royal Automotive Club Victoria, RACV’s, which is a unique commuter app.

The self-drive car segment is projected to grow with a sizable CAGR in the forecast years. The emerging sector of self-driving cars is bringing other fields in the picture in which technology challengers have an edge.

Though security measures are present in all smartphones to improve the security aspect of online payment, the iOS application app makes it more secure for its users by encrypting online deals and removing threats like phishing and hacking, among others.

The Business-to-Consumer (B2C) model for the MaaS application needs integration to mobility service providers’ sales systems. There is a trend in the corporate sector, which are revolutionizing the idea of marketing strategies and user experiences

Micro transit is also a famous concept in the North American region. There have been a number of MaaS services and/or related enterprise initiatives in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Key participants include UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ride-hailing Self-driving car service Bi-cycle sharing Car sharing Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iOS Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passenger cars Buses Bikes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



