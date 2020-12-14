Home-Based And Wearable Medical Devices Are Trending Due To The COVID-19 Outbreak

Medical Devices Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The use of medical devices for home-based diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions is increasing. Technological developments in devices such as glucose monitors, insulin delivery devices, nebulizers and oxygen concentrators have enabled diagnosis and monitoring of many diseases at home. Remote control technology is also allowing healthcare professionals to support home-based treatments, which is leading to increased preference for home and self-care treatment.

The global medical devices market size reached a value of nearly $456.9 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $456.9 billion in 2019 to $442.5 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdowns imposed by the governments across the world that hindered the supply chain in the medical devices manufacturing industry. However, there is an unprecedented increase in the manufacturing of the ventilators that are used to treat COVID-19 patients. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 and reach $603.5 billion in 2023. North America accounted for a 39.4% of the total medical devices market share in 2019.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, medical technologies such as wearables are becoming commonplace as major medical devices market trends. Medical devices market research shows that the need to diagnose, treat and monitor patients without human contact has risen to contain the spread of COVID-19, resulting in increased applications of medical technologies which will enable medical professionals to remotely treat their patients. Some such technologies are the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the care of people, wearable medical equipment, remote patient monitoring devices, electronic health records (EHR), etc. These medical technological solutions allow for contactless monitoring of patients, either in their homes or in hospitals, which is essential in containing COVID-19.

