Derby Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504786

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/12/2020 @ 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cheney Rd, Lowell

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Roy Barry                                               

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/12/2020 the Vermont State Police responded to a

report Roy Barry was violating his conditions of release. Investigation revealed

Barry to be under the influence of alcohol, a violation of his conditions of

release. Barry was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans District Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/16/2021 @ 10AM          

COURT: Orleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

