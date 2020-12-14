Derby Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A504786
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 12/12/2020 @ 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cheney Rd, Lowell
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Roy Barry
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/12/2020 the Vermont State Police responded to a
report Roy Barry was violating his conditions of release. Investigation revealed
Barry to be under the influence of alcohol, a violation of his conditions of
release. Barry was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans District Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 @ 10AM
COURT: Orleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881