List of clothing and apparel manufacturers in Vietnam
This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase uniforms, workwear, cloth face mask, and protective clothing.
Vietnam’s Economy is a type of a socialist-oriented market economy that is ranked at the 44th largest in the entire world by the GDP (Nominal Gross Domestic Product) and 27th largest in the entire world by the PPP (purchasing power parity). The main industries of Vietnam industry include garments, food processing, machine-building, mining, shoes, steel, coal, cement, glass, tired, oil, chemical fertilizer, and mobile phones.
After the food processing, the garment is the second-largest industry in Vietnam. The garment industry accounts for the second-largest export turnover. The garment industry contributes 16% to the GDP of the Vietnam economy. In Vietnam, the garment businesses account for 70% of all businesses being carried out in Vietnam. In the previous 5 years, the garment industry has shown a growth of 17% consistently.
Europe, the USA, South Korea, and Japan are the main exporting countries of the textile and garments industry of Vietnam. Though Vietnam can produce the biggest cotton production and cultivation, the textile industry does not grow the cotton inputs in the country. Rather, the industry imports all of the cotton inputs.
List of the Best Clothing and Apparel manufacturer in Vietnam
If you are looking for the best quality clothing and apparel manufacturer in Vietnam, look no further. We have compiled a list of the top clothing manufacturer of Vietnam who offers exceptional services to the local and international customers. In this list, some garment manufacturers opt for the small-projects while others work for large companies and groups.
4) G & G Ii Garments Factory of Vietnam
This is a well-known garment Company in Vietnam that produces amazing private label clothing. The company has designated offices in Vietnam as well as the USA. The Factory of G & G II has in-house designers that work on the new styles of clothes every year so as to offer new collections. G & G produces clothes in Vietnam that are preferred by the consumers.
The following are the main products that are offered by Vietnam: Dresses, Knitwear, Suits, Jackets, Pants, Sportswear, T-shirts, Scarves.
The company had opened its factory in the year 2002, which started the initial production of their garments. They produce the widest range of garments and apparel for their international consumers such as Europe, the USA, and various other international clients.
3) 9Mode Clothing Producer
This is a clothing Vietnamese company that offers its clothes to a small-budgeted friendly clothing manufacturer. It makes high-quality clothes for the shortlist of clients. Its main motto is quality over quantity. 9mode specially offers custom-designed clothing products for their clients in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and the United States.
9Mode offers swimwear, jeans, T-Shirts and Tops, Hoodies, Dresses, Swimwear, Headwear, Sportswear to its local and international clients.
2) Dong Nai Industrial Garment Company (DONAMAY)
This manufacturing industry was established in the Dong Nai province, Bien Hoa city, Vietnam. They produce amazing-quality down jackets, jackets, sport wears, coats, casual pants, etc. They are known for producing both men’s and women’s jackets for customers in Korea, Japan, Russia, the EU, and Hong Kong. The annual capacity of the Donamay Company is 300,000 pieces of the jackets.
1) Dony Garment Company – Best for casual clothing, uniforms, workwear, and PPE (cloth face mask, protective clothing).
Dony is a Vietnamese garment manufacture company that offers excellent-quality order clothes as well as uniforms, workwear for prestigious overseas and domestic Companies. By-order products of the international market include shirts, T-shirts, jackets, hats, Cap, Face masks, Protective clothing, and other garment products. The capacity of the Dony garment industry of the by-order products is from 200 to 50.000 pieces of clothes.
The main element that puts the Dony Garment Company over other Companies is the valor, passion, exuberance, and proactiveness of Pham Quang Anh, CEO of the Dony International Garments Corporations. His dedication, devotion, and commitment have added exuberance to his factory. He supervises the entire clothing manufacturing Company which is why the quality, packaging, and transportation of the Dony clothing Company is commended in the entire Vietnam industry.
When the pandemic occurred, the company offers the antibacterial face mask that was exported to the various countries of the world. The face mask, manufactured by the Dony Garment Company, is treated and sterilized with ethylene oxide. Dony Mask is also reusable so the consumer does not have to spend a lot of money for their safety.
The responsiveness of the Dony Garments Industry to the international issue is a sign of its competitiveness and strong position in the market. Dony Garment Company works with the flexible chain supplier that makes every stage of the clothes’ manufacturing process convenient and progressive. Thus, the final FOB price of the Dony Garments Industry is competitive in the market.
Dony has ISO, Intertek, CE, FDA, TUV REACH, and various other certifications.
Here is a list of FAQs provided by the Dony Garment Company:
Q: What’s your minimum order quantity?
A: Our MOQ is 200 pcs per design with different colors and mixed sizes.
Q: Do you provide samples?
A: We are able to offer samples for your testing before you place a bulk order. The sample fee is 100 USD which will be refunded as soon as you place a bulk order. The sample is only to let you know about our quality and workmanship.
Q: Can we mix design to hit the MOQ?
A: Yes, you can combine several styles to meet the MOQ of fabric. We are willing to start with a small quantity for the test orders. We are flexible with minimum order quantity because we understand that MOQ depends on the requirements of your buying cycle.
Q: What are your key products or your strengths?
A: We are able to offer garments like T-Shirts, Shirts, Polo-Shirts, Workwear, Dresses, Hats, Jackets, Pants, Face Mask, and Protective Clothing. We excel at printing and embroidering our customer’s logo.
We have many types of services: EXW, FOB, CIF, DDU, DDP, CM, CMPT, Full Packaged Product (One-Stop-Shop).
Henry Pham
Dony Garment Company
+84 985310123
quanganh@dony.vn
