Reinsurance Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2020

Summary:

A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on Reinsurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overviwe:-

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Reinsurance market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Reinsurance industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Reinsurance YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 272740 million in 2019. The market size of Reinsurance will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Reinsurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Reinsurance market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reinsurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.



Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Reinsurance market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.



Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Reinsurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Reinsurance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Reinsurance market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

Great-West Lifeco

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

XL Catlin

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

Reinsurance Breakdown Data by Type

P&C Reinsurance

Life Reinsurance

Reinsurance Breakdown Data by Application

Direct Writing

Broker

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Reinsurance market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Reinsurance market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Reinsurance market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Reinsurance market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Reinsurance market space?

What are the Reinsurance market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Reinsurance market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Reinsurance market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Reinsurance market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Reinsurance market?



