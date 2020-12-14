CoinsFounder officially launching largest investment branch in the Middle East
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Thompson, Director of Public Relations for Coins Founder in London, has announced the company is preparing for the official launch of the opening of the largest investment company in the Middle East. The company is based in Dubai and awaits final approvals from the Dubai government and the Ministries of Investment, Trade and Industry, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Speaking to Radio London Now, Thompson indicated the chairman and members of the board of directors had already signed a cooperation petition with three Arab investors to conclude a permanent partnership aimed at expanding the company's investment activity in the Middle East.
It is noteworthy that the company has been operating over the Internet for several months in the Middle East, pending the legal decree to begin implementing official expansion steps and legally working on the Middle East.
Thompson also confirmed that there are a lot of fundamental changes, as the company will allow investors to deal through mobile phones, with a secure and protected system, and with a return of between 15 to 35% per month.
About the Company
Coins Founder (Coins Founder Limited) is a legal investment company based in the United Kingdom. Running under the main company London South Bank University, Coins Founder Investment Sections are funded and moderated by UAE's businessmen, who have played in the investment cycle since 2001.
Coins Founder also pays profits to investors on a daily basis, and in a number of different ways, including digital or cryptocurrencies, electronic banks, and provides a profitable referral system for all investors to double profits - which encouraged many Arab countries, especially spread in Egypt, where it obtained more than 11,000 Egyptian investors in a period not exceeding 5 months, while the obtained deposits that exceeded the one billion dollar only in 2020.
Sara T. Barak
