Teen Author’s 2nd Book Debuts as a #1 Release on Amazon, Collaborates With wikiHow
EINPresswire.com/ -- With her mission to raise awareness of school bullying nationwide, teen author Riyani Patel, age 16 from the San Francisco Bay Area, launched her 2nd book The “Terrible” Bullies November 3.
The book centers around 3 main characters, Jake, Tanya and Diamond who are freshmen at Bridge Bank High School. They notice bad things the bullies are doing to other students. They create a plan to expose them in school. But the bullies have their own idea of getting back at the trio, in a good way. At the end everyone involved, including the principal, learn a valuable lesson.
Published by Washington, DC-based Mascot Books, the book debuted as a #1 Release on Amazon in the category of Books on Disabilities for Young Adults. Riyani, diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at the age of 7, wrote the book to reflect on her bullying experiences in middle school.
She states, “After writing "The Boy Battle" which raises awareness of Tourette’s Syndrome when I was 12, I wanted to write another book, based on my own bullying experiences to help improve our schools and communities. I don’t want to see others get teased, hurt and embarrassed like I was in middle school because of my uncontrollable motor and vocal tics. Comments I heard from students were very hurtful. I want to be an inspiration helping others, kids and teenagers especially, cope with their own bullying struggles.”
It has received rave Amazon reviews. One writes, “As an educator, it is wonderful to see a young author like Riyani produce a book that has an impactful message for the youth wrapped in an entertaining, fun read.”
In a collaboration with wikiHow.com, Riyani is featured in 2 videos that provide tips for dealing with bullies. Riyani’s videos connect directly to an important teen and pre-teen demographic, already prominent with the how-to website. Her first video focuses on “How to React to Being Bullied” and the second addresses the topic, “How to Find Resources if You’re Being Bullied.” The National Center for Educational Statistics estimates that 1 out of 5 children report being bullied. This collaboration is expected to amplify Riyani’s message to hundreds of thousands of people across wikiHow’s YouTube and social channels.
