4 Homebuyers Tell All about the keys to getting the Right Home, at the Right Price

Compass Sarah Scheper

4 Homebuyers Share their tips on getting the right home, at the right price, at the right time

To get your offer accepted for a new home, be prepared. The Ready-Aim-Offer method (in that order) is better than Ready-Offer-Aim.” — Sarah Scheper

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In fishing, the early bird gets the worm. With real estate offers, he who hesitates, loses. Today’s real estate market has high homebuyer interest and low housing inventory. With so many buyers competing for a limited number of houses for sale, it’s more important than ever to know the ins and outs of making a confident and competitive offer. You have to be prepared and ready and willing to make an offer, at the right time.

Here are a few ideas on what some of my past homebuyers have shared with me. I asked of my past homebuyers what they thought worked for them and here's some feedback from four of my past "real world" homebuyers who got into the homebuying arena and live to tell about it:

1. From Shaina T. in Ontario, CA -- "It's important to listen and learn from your real estate agent. It's their life, and they are experts. It's an emotional time, and frightening, so you need an agent who listens with their eyes, who is empathetic and caring. It takes a strategy, and a plan. The agent needs to listen to your ideas and then make the final call and execute on the game plan."

2. From Michael R. in Aliso Viejo, CA -- "You better know the numbers -- inside and out. From top to bottom, you need to know what the monthly payment will be "all in." By "all in," I mean principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and HOA dues. Meet with a professional, top-notch lender who will not sugar coat things and will tell the truth. Have the loan officer help you with cash flow projections, budgeting and future plans for equity formation. And, above all, get pre-approved for a set loan amount and sales price before wasting time looking at homes that are way out of reach. It's better to say no to homes out of your price range and say yes to homes you can afford. Comfort and peace of mind are the key and you need a realtor and lender who can give you both."

3. From Susan M. in Irvine, CA -- "Be ready to act when the right home, at the right price, in the right location, at the right time becomes available. I was pre-approved twice before the perfect home popped up. My pre-approval was good for 90 days, and then I renewed it for another 90 days. It's not hard if you are patient and prepared. As soon as you find the right home for your needs, be prepared to submit an offer as quickly as possible. To get lucky, you have to be prepared and the right opportunity needs to develop. A great real estate agent will be two steps ahead and proactive and ready. This is a preparedness and speed game. He who hesitates, loses."

4. Scott S. in San Diego, CA -- "There's an old saying that pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered. Don't be too greedy. Make a fair and reasonable offer. We all want a deal so get a realtor who will fight for you and demand a fair price. But get a realtor who will tell you the truth if you are offering too low, aka: a low-ball offer. Get an agent who will help you make an informed offer based on the market value of the home, the condition of the home and recent home sale prices in the area. Get the numbers, the charts, the graphs from a great realtor and have the realtor present it to the seller. If it's well documented and reasonable and sensible then there is a good chance you will get the offer accepted."

Final Word:

As a professional realtor, remember to be prepared. Be strategic, be logical, and be ready. Today’s competitive market makes it even more important than ever to have a plan, a strategy and a roadmap to success. Buyers must find an agent who will be your advocate, your coach, your partner and your expert. An agent needs to be in your court, helping you every single step of the way, each day, and do it the right way. And, get a realtor who lives with a servant leadership approach -- whereby they lead with their heart, and are obsessed with what I call "The Servant's Golden Rule," which is this: Serve buyers the way you would want to be served.