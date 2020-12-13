Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in Assault on a Police Officer Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to two Assault on a Police Officer offenses that occurred in the Second District.

  • On Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect approached an officer in the 1500 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted an on-duty MPD officer then fled the scene. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by officers at the scene. CCN: 20-176-631

 

As a result of the detective’s investigation, the suspect was additionally charged with the below case:

  • On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 7:35 pm, the suspect approached an officer in the 1400 block of H Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted an on-duty MPD officer then fled the scene. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 20-091-045

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, 30 year-old Omar Knight, of Rockville, MD, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer.

