Arrest Made in a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the 1800 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:39 pm, the suspect entered a residence at the listed location to conduct a transaction with the victim. Once inside, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded US currency and property from the victims. The victims complied and the suspect attempted to flee the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered from the suspect.

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, 43 year-old Todd Moore, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One while Armed (Gun) and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

