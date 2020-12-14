Complete a bachelor’s degree in either Business Administration or Information Technology and save money!
Complete a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Information Technology and save money while gaining a regionally accredited backelor's degree!”GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Complete a bachelor’s degree in either Business Administration or Information Technology and save money while gaining a regionally accredited degree. For non-USA students, Westcliff is approved to offer student visas for the senior year" stated Dr. Kelly Lancaster.
— Dr. Kelly Lancaster, Apollos University EVP Administration
Students can now gain a truly affordable regionally accredited Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) or Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT). Students study online for the first 3 years with Apollos University and then the fourth (4) year with Westcliff University either online or on campus. Westcliff University is also under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) where foreign students can obtain a Student Visa to live in the USA while studying during the final year of the degree program.
Undergraduate Tuition Per Credit:
* Apollos University: $202 per credit (e-Textbooks provided without cost to the student)
* Westcliff University for year 2020-2021: $450 per credit ($490 for International (F-1) Students)
Apollos University is open enrollment and new classes start almost every Monday of the year. During the first three years of the BSBA program, students will complete their General Education and business classes such as Accounting, Finance, Leadership, Marketing, Program Management, Banking & Finance Services Management and Procurement and Supply Chain Management. At Westcliff University, the students will further their overall busines knowledge with classes in Entrepreneurship, Sales Management, Advertising, Decision Making and Strategy.
For students studying in the BSIT program they will experience a unique mixture of Business and Computer/Information Technology topics. The program is designed to prepare graduates for the real world where they will be working alongside corporate business and technology professionals. Information Technology crosses all spectrums of the business world and the IT professional must have the ability to quickly understand business requirements in order to offer suggestions and meet the challenges they will face in the day-to-day corporate activities.
Dr. Kelly Lancaster, Executive Vice President of Administration, stated, “Leaders of Apollos and Westcliff are excited about offering this incredible opportunity for students to earn highly sought after regionally accredited undergraduate degrees at a reasonable price with the added benefit of receiving a regionally accredited degree from two highly respected institutions operating in the distance and on campus educational venues.”
To gain additional information, contact us at info@apollos.edu or call 1-406-799-1515. We will be more than happy to discuss the advantages of the dual university degree program.
