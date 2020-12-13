Sheikh Asif an Entrepreneur, Author CEO & Founder Thames Infotech
Meet Sheikh Asif, an Entrepreneur, CEO & Founder at Thames Infotech – a Manchester UK based Digital Agency delivering high quality & cost-effective.SEINAGAR, JAMMU & KASHMIR, INDIA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheikh Asif is a smart personality with the power of growing up day by day. Besides being a professional web designer/developer, graphics designer, digital marketer & influencer, he also provides training for digital marketing and influencing and shares amazing social media tips and tricks too to grow one’s audience on his Instagram account ( @ ) sheiikhaasif dot Asif has received the best web designer award in 2017, 2018 from three best-rated United Kingdom-based companies dot Also, Asif has been rated as top web developer by Good Firms in 2019 & has been nominated for the IIBA 2020 India award dot
Asif started the company Thames Infotech in July 2016 at London UK but being in the world of competition, Asif had to wait at least one and a half years to receive the first order which was to design and develop the website of a food chain company namely Zabka.
According to Asif, “professionalism, skill, and experience are the tools we tend to use to create the web work for your business, bringing in the most return on your investment in the shortest possible time.
He says that they (Thames Infotech) have delivered on IT projects of varying complexities for our very demanding and Internet savvy clients spread across the globe. “We develop unique web solutions which ensure increased efficiency and competitive advantage for your business and thus to your end users”, he adds.
Asif frame codes and relate them to the outstanding output. Asif says that he believes in hard work, self-esteem, and most importantly believes in change with every moment of technology. “I believe in dynamics as the word of designing always remains so”, he says. “I put all my efforts to get the best results out of my work”, he adds. Being CEO & Founder of Thames Infotech, Asif always places himself at the edge of learning new things. He is a professional web designer/ developer, graphics designer, digital marketer & influencer but the best part about him is that he always loves to be a learner, as he thinks learning takes him to new levels and gives him a chance to explore the unexplored one.
He doesn’t keep his knowledge confined to him only but provide online classes about business, digital marketing and how to develop it and what are actual tips and tricks to succeed in the digital market.
Asif always remains active socially to be the first hand to help someone who needs some guidance in work and he strongly believes that “hard work is the key to success.”
He says, ”I believe in honesty, honesty towards work, towards the company, towards customers.”
“That’s the reason I started my company with Rs 1000 (INR) and today I am having 3 business offices around the globe having 250+ working team members and planning to expand with more new branches”, he adds.
He further says that he believes in himself and that’s what keeps him going on every day.
Sheikh wants the youth to join Information Technology profession which he believes has a lot of opportunities to offer.
