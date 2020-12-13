Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,882 in the last 365 days.

26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Modified Court Operations Effective December 14

In alignment with the December 11 announcement issued by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) will modify its operations effective December 14, 2020. These modifications shall be in effect for at least 30 days.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will remain open for business. However, unless you are required to appear in-person to conduct your business, attorneys and the public should utilize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

Please see the attached press release for full details regarding the modifications to court operations.

  • Small Claims and Weddings
  • Incompetency, Guardianship and Foreclosure Matters
  • District Court
  • Superior Court
  • Jury Duty

You just read:

26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Modified Court Operations Effective December 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.