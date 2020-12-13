26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Modified Court Operations Effective December 14

In alignment with the December 11 announcement issued by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) will modify its operations effective December 14, 2020. These modifications shall be in effect for at least 30 days.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will remain open for business. However, unless you are required to appear in-person to conduct your business, attorneys and the public should utilize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

Please see the attached press release for full details regarding the modifications to court operations.