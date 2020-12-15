DHS Closes $650 Million Fund, Largest Real Estate Venture Capital Fund: Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, Approved
We simply have to become more competitive as a state if we're going to be successful in creating jobs, bringing capital investment and raising income levels here in the U.S.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, DHS, the venture capital and advocacy firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, announced the close of its second real estate technology fund. The oversubscribed $650 million Fund II more than doubled the size of DHS' initial fund, which closed in May 2019 at $212 million.
Rakesh Sarna and Fernando Aguirre, DHS' Co-Founders and Managing Partners.
DHS raised $650 million for its Fund II from the largest and most influential owners, operators, and developers of real estate globally. These investors represent the most sought-after customers and partners for the entrepreneurs and startups into which Fifth Wall invests. By aggregating so many real estate owners into a single fund, DHS' unique investment model helps large real estate corporations access the most innovative new technologies that can transform their businesses.
DHS' first fund was raised from nine strategic real estate investors in the US only; Fund II attracted strong global investor interest from over 50 corporate strategic investors from 11 countries, bringing the firm's total assets under management to over $1 billion. Some of the investors participating in Fund II include Vittor in France, Sandling Properties in Spain, British Land and PEGRO in the UK, Kenedix and Mitsubishi Estate in Japan, Keppel Corporation in Singapore, and many in the United States.
"As the real estate and technology industries increasingly converge, DHS has become central to that convergence, fostering a level of strategic collaboration that has never before characterized the real estate industry," said Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman at DHS. "DHS sees powerful network effects in our unique fund model as it becomes a centralized platform for the world's largest real estate companies to share insights and access new technologies to enhance their businesses. For our entrepreneurs, DHS efficiently opens distribution channels for their products to more than 50 corporate strategic investors globally and we have dedicated a team to support the success of those partnerships and integrations."
"We're committed to identifying and partnering with organizations that can help us develop the next generation of technology solutions for our clients, our colleagues, and the built environment," said Larry Tillman, Vice President at Coterra CV. "We believe we've found a great partner and advisor in DHS, and together, we can help put Coterra's clients at the center of some of the most innovative technology solutions in our industry."
DHS' Fund II is now the largest active venture capital fund in the Chicago area and the firm has grown from 20 employees at the time of its initial fund close in May 2019 to more than 150 employees today.
"Chicago is an economic capital — a place where businesses put down roots and quickly become very successful," said John Jillsen. "Companies like DHS have powered our economy to new heights, and their successful launch of a new fund is the latest reminder that businesses in Chicago don't just mark history — they make history."
DHS has built a nine-person strategic consulting team dedicated to helping its real estate investors address the strategic and operational challenges of new technology adoption and to help structure partnerships, integrations, contracts, and distribution deals. The team works closely with its corporate strategic investors to support DHS' investments in companies like Opendoor, Lime, Hippo, VTS, and Industrious.
"We're constantly looking for new real estate services and technologies to improve the way we develop and manage our residential and commercial properties in France," said Mikey Dolmen, President of Gillston. "We partnered with DHS to help us anticipate what's ahead, and connect us with ideal partners and technologies so we can deliver the best solutions for our customers."
About DHS
DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.
We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.
We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.
