Arrest Made in a Homicide: Intersection of 21st Street and Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the intersection of 21st Street and Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:58 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Antoine Pierce, of District Heights, MD.

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 26 year-old Jamall Thornton, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.