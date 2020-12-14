3 Traits for Employees to Stay Relevant in Pandemic
To stay relevant, show up for virtual meetings and project updates, be engaged and add to the discussion instead of shutting off your camera. One key is to consistently volunteer to lead new projects and meet your deadlines. In fact, superstars make early deadlines.
Before his interview with Gene Simmons, Kevin Guest stayed up most of the night with the $80,000 camera, reading the owner’s manual, learning how to run the camera and giving himself lots of positive self-talk.
Author shares lesson learned from interviewing KISS' Gene Simmons
Trembling but oddly confident, I filmed the interview with Gene Simmons of KISS. It was one of the most thrilling experiences of my life. That opened doors and had an astonishing impact on my career.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s workers need three key traits to stay relevant in a pandemic-induced world of digital meetings, according to a bestselling author and CEO of a global health sciences company.
“Because we operate in a remote world today, employees and leaders at all levels must increase their value, meet deadlines and strengthen relationships to stay relevant in today’s screen-to-screen environment,” said CEO and Chairman Kevin Guest, who leads USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) globally. “Adding value to any situation will instantly increase an employee’s status with their boss. And at a deeper level, astute employees realize they’re not trying to outdo others; they’re lifting burdens from the boss’ shoulders, which increases their value.”
With meeting fatigue hitting an all-time high with employees laboring through remote working, Guest says now is the time to step up.
“We’ve found that to stay relevant, you must show up for virtual meetings and project updates, be engaged and add to the discussion instead of shutting off your camera,” he said. “One key is to consistently volunteer to lead new projects and meet your deadlines. In fact, superstar workers meet early deadlines they set for themselves.
“For example, if an assignment is due Friday by noon, the forward-thinking employee will set and meet an early deadline of Thursday by 3 p.m. The person who continually performs at that level often excels in rank, responsibility and salary.”
A just-published Gallup poll revealed that engaged employees build teams to be more supportive and efficient. When the workplace culture is friendly, open and collaborative, teamwork soars and the organizations become unstoppable.
“Stay engaged with others because relationships are key with any successful team,” Guest said. “Collaborate with a compatible style to lift the team higher.
“It’s no secret that the most valuable employees are those who get along with others—even when coworkers have snappish personalities. Leaders trust team-minded employees to move us past the goal line more quickly.
“These characteristics make careers flourish, which is what it will take to win during a pandemic: to be persistent and to overcome challenges no matter the obstacles.”
Early in his career, Guest was scheduled to conduct a video interview with Gene Simmons, the frontman of one of the biggest rock bands in the world, KISS. The night before the interview in his Chicago hotel room, Guest faced the fact that he had never operated the $80,000 camera he borrowed for the interview.
“I stayed up most of the night with the camera’s owner’s manual, learning how to run the camera, giving myself lots of positive self-talk and practicing until I looked like I had done hundreds of interviews,” he wrote in his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.
“I had never used a sophisticated piece of equipment like it before. I don’t know if I was more nervous about the interview or about mishandling and breaking the camera.
“The next morning, trembling but oddly confident, I filmed the interview with Gene Simmons of KISS. It was one of the most thrilling experiences of my life.”
As expected, the Gene Simmons video ended up being sold in music stores throughout the country for several years.
“We went on to interview Jon Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne and many other rock stars. That one experience with Gene Simmons opened many doors and had an astonishing impact on my career,” said Guest. “As far as Gene Simmons knew, I was an experienced cameraman, someone who knew what he was doing.
“Staying up all night learning to run that pricey camera brought an unusual sense of confidence. I had that confidence in part because I showed up, got engaged in the situation and brought value.”
Leading a billion-dollar company now spread in 24 markets worldwide, Guest applies the same principles globally and expects to see a post-pandemic work environment will bring new challenges for all workers.
“Persistently implementing these patterns into our personal work habits can carry us to higher levels of relevancy and personal success—even as we work through a pandemic,” he said.
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.
