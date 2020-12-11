Hoyer Statement on the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement

"Five years ago, nearly every nation in the world pledged to set ambitious goals toward reducing carbon pollution and addressing the global climate crisis. American participation in the Paris Climate Agreement was not only critical to its adoption but also central to our ability to take advantage of the opportunities that the agreement presents, spurring innovation and economic competitiveness. It was to the detriment of our nation's interests and to the health of our planet that President Trump withdrew our country from the agreement. Thankfully, President-elect Biden has already announced that he will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office and restore American leadership on this issue. "I'm proud that the Democratic-led House passed H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act, last year. It reaffirmed the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and pushed back against a number of actions taken by the Trump Administration that make it easier to pollute our air and water. This year, we built on that work by passing the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act to invest in clean-energy job growth. Moving forward, the House will work with a Biden Administration to enact policies that promote a healthier planet and a more sustainable future while creating jobs. Doing so will not only ensure that our children and grandchildren are safer from climate change but also that our workers and businesses can lead the world's emerging clean-energy economy."