Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,908 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement:

"Five years ago, nearly every nation in the world pledged to set ambitious goals toward reducing carbon pollution and addressing the global climate crisis.  American participation in the Paris Climate Agreement was not only critical to its adoption but also central to our ability to take advantage of the opportunities that the agreement presents, spurring innovation and economic competitiveness.  It was to the detriment of our nation's interests and to the health of our planet that President Trump withdrew our country from the agreement.  Thankfully, President-elect Biden has already announced that he will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office and restore American leadership on this issue.      "I'm proud that the Democratic-led House passed H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act, last year.  It reaffirmed the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and pushed back against a number of actions taken by the Trump Administration that make it easier to pollute our air and water.  This year, we built on that work by passing the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act to invest in clean-energy job growth.  Moving forward, the House will work with a Biden Administration to enact policies that promote a healthier planet and a more sustainable future while creating jobs.  Doing so will not only ensure that our children and grandchildren are safer from climate change but also that our workers and businesses can lead the world's emerging clean-energy economy."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the 5th Anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.