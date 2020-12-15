3D Virtual Village of Interactive Houses Provides Better Online Education Experience

Offering Virtual 3D Houses as Online Learning Environments Helps Students Feel More at Home Plus Each House in the Virtual Village Can Represent a Different Course, Topic or Gamification Opportunity.” — Ken Riead - Online instructor

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a virtual platform that keeps students engaged as they use new features and innovative options such as classrooms shaped like a house? No apps or downloads are needed to use it, just an email address and a name. Works with fast or slow Internet service and every type of connected device including:• Desktops/Laptops• Mobile Devices• Every Widely Used Operating SystemOn this virtual 3D platform students can view saved or live videos, interact with other students and staff using chat or internal phone system, visit preselected websites and online research materials, view or download PDF documents and even order physical items like books or research materials to be sent to them. Students can view 3D rendered items that they are able to twist and turn to examine. Nearly everything that is possible in an in-person environment is also possible in this 3D virtual platform, except for the transmission of diseases and viruses.Secured private meeting rooms that comply with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requirements are available for staff meetings, private consultations, proprietary courses, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects. Tracking of interactions and progress of students is available in several different digital formats that can produce spreadsheets, charts or diagrams and show achievements of goals or milestones.The modular format of the virtual 3D platform makes changing floorplans or expansion of virtual space easy. Additional online instructional programs and options can be integrated using several different formats. The addition of puzzles and games (Gamification) offers students enjoyable activities to stimulate discussions.The 3D virtual platform by Hyperfair also works with 3D goggles, which makes the online experience even more realistic. However, 3D goggles are not required and there are other options available that simulate the 3D experience without the need for goggles. Join a Tour of Virtual Educational Village 3D Platform on December 16 2020 at 10 AM Central Standard Time

It Takes a Virtual Village to Make Online Education Engaging and Fun at VirtualEvents3D.com