Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 12 December 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,343,128) deaths (55,669), and recoveries (2,010,127) by region:
Central (68,288 cases; 1,223 deaths; 61,530 recoveries): Burundi (723; 1; 630), Cameroon (25,143; 443; 22,177), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,745; 102; 1,595), Congo (6,049; 99; 4,891), DRC (14,170; 350; 12,208), Equatorial Guinea (5,183; 85; 5,048), Gabon (9,330; 63; 9,182), Sao Tome & Principe (1,009; 17; 947)
Eastern (293,836; 5,524; 221,136): Comoros (617; 7; 605), Djibouti (5,721; 61; 5,608), Eritrea (656; 0; 525), Ethiopia (115,782; 1,791; 91,209), Kenya (90,978; 1,582; 71,579), Madagascar (17,473; 255; 16,927), Mauritius (515; 10; 478), Rwanda (6,428; 54; 5,826), Seychelles (184; 0; 168), Somalia (4,579; 121; 3,529), South Sudan (3,181; 62; 3,003), Sudan (20,844; 1,340; 11,855), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (26,369; 220; 9,646)
Northern (815,809; 21,290; 681,006): Algeria (91,121; 2,575; 59,590), Egypt (120,611; 6,877; 120,611), Libya (89,880, 1,278; 59,839), Mauritania (10,501; 215; 7,957), Morocco (394,564; 6,542; 349,821), Tunisia (109,104; 3,801; 83,162), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (949,129; 24,680; 845,960): Angola (16,061; 365; 8,798), Botswana (10,931; 37; 9,940), Eswatini (6,685; 126; 6,279), Lesotho (2,214; 44; 1,302), Malawi (6,055; 186; 5,490), Mozambique (16,680; 139; 14,793), Namibia (16,097; 160; 14,332), South Africa (845,083; 22,952; 758,373), Zambia (18,161; 365; 17,329), Zimbabwe (11,162; 306; 9,324)
Western (216,066; 2,952; 200,495): Benin (3,090, 44; 2,972), Burkina Faso (3,579; 69; 2,792), Cape Verde (11,262; 110; 10,894), Côte d'Ivoire (21,618; 133; 21,234), Gambia (3,779; 123; 3,645), Ghana (52,738; 326; 51,518), Guinea (13,398; 79; 12,626), Guinea-Bissau (2,444; 44; 2,337), Liberia (1,676; 83; 1,358), Mali (5,649; 185; 3,537), Niger (2,160; 80; 1,269), Nigeria (72,140; 1,190; 65,722), Senegal (16,893; 345; 16,015), Sierra Leone (2,438; 75; 1,850), Togo (3,202; 66; 2,726)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).