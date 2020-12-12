Edinburgh Wedding Photographer Voted Best Wedding Photographer In Scotland SE

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Love Wedding Photos And Film, Edinburgh wedding photographers, win the award for Best Wedding Photographer in Scotland SE at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2020.

We specialise in creating timeless, natural and unique photos with the wow-factor. Your story deserves to be told; we consider it an honour and a privilege to be allowed to document yours.”
— Jonathon Fowler
EDINBURGH, --, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Wedding Photos And Film, Edinburgh wedding photographers, win the award for Best Wedding Photographer in Scotland SE at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2020.

The award voted for by clients across Scotland, was announced at the prestigious award ceremony held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Business partners and married couple Jonathon and Claire Fowler took to the stage when the award results were announced.

Jonathon and Claire thank their customers for their nomination and consider it an honour to win this fabulous award.

Established in 2006, Love Wedding Photos And Film are Scotland's leading wedding photographers and wedding videographers, having covered an impressive 500 weddings.

Find out more about the wedding photographer and videographer services offered by Love Wedding Photos And Film by visiting their website at https://loveweddingphotosandfilm.co.uk

Love Wedding Photos And Film
101 Rose Street South Lane
Edinburgh
EH2 3JG
Telephone 07817517604

Jonathon Fowler
Love Wedding Photos And Film - Scotland Wedding Photographer
+447817517604 ext.
