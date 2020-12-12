Edinburgh Wedding Photographer Voted Best Wedding Photographer In Scotland SE
Love Wedding Photos And Film, Edinburgh wedding photographers, win the award for Best Wedding Photographer in Scotland SE at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2020.
We specialise in creating timeless, natural and unique photos with the wow-factor. Your story deserves to be told; we consider it an honour and a privilege to be allowed to document yours.”EDINBURGH, --, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Wedding Photos And Film, Edinburgh wedding photographers, win the award for Best Wedding Photographer in Scotland SE at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2020.
— Jonathon Fowler
The award voted for by clients across Scotland, was announced at the prestigious award ceremony held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Business partners and married couple Jonathon and Claire Fowler took to the stage when the award results were announced.
Jonathon and Claire thank their customers for their nomination and consider it an honour to win this fabulous award.
Established in 2006, Love Wedding Photos And Film are Scotland's leading wedding photographers and wedding videographers, having covered an impressive 500 weddings.
Established in 2006, Love Wedding Photos And Film are Scotland's leading wedding photographers and wedding videographers, having covered an impressive 500 weddings.
