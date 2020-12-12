Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Seventh District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District have announced an arrest has been made in Burglary offenses that occurred in the Seventh District at the following locations:
- On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at approximately 11:20 pm, in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, the suspect forcefully entered an establishment and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-168-097
- On Thursday, November 26, 2020, at approximately 4:25 am, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, the suspect forcefully entered an establishment and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-168-667
- On Monday, November 30, 2020, at approximately 4:15 am, in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, the suspect forcefully entered an establishment and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-170-366
- On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at approximately 2:30 am, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast, the suspect forcefully entered an establishment and took US currency and property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-174-676
- On Thursday, December 10, 2020, at approximately 1:09 am, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast, the suspect forcefully entered an establishment and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-175-163
On Friday, December 11, 2020, 31 year-old Mark Anthony Burnette, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.