HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 11, 2020

One Additional Death on O‘ahu and 87 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

DOH reports one (1) death on O‘ahu, raising the Hawai‘i COVID-19 death toll to 269 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest passing is a man, 50-59-years old, who died at home. He had underlying health conditions.

DOH is also reporting 87 additional coronavirus cases today. This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 9, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 57 16,059 Hawai‘i 3 1,691 Maui 19 662 Kaua‘i 2 125 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 8 286 Total Cases 89 18,951++ Deaths 1 269

++ As a result of updted information, one case on Maui and one case on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-2, O‘ahu-44, Kaua’i‘-0

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary :

Keahuolu Courthouse Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Keahuolu Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last at work on Dec. 8 and received a confirmed positive test result that same day. The employee does not work in a courtroom and did not have close or frequent contact with coworkers or court users.

The areas where this person works is cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, the areas received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers. To view more:

https://www.courts.state.hi.us/news_and_reports/2020/12/keahuolu-courthouse-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19-2

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing of staff and inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) continues. Of 103 inmate test results received, 63 were positive and 40 were negative. The 55 staff test results included six (6) additional positive cases and 49 negative cases. That brings the total active positive cases to 68 inmates and 21 staff. The positive inmates are in medical isolation. All positive staff are following CDC and DOH self-quarantine guidelines. As a precautionary measure the HCF warden implemented facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocols yesterday. These include suspending all inmate movement within the facility, as well as transfers to and from the facility, for at least 14 days.

Additionally, the test results for 38 PSD employees came back negative. PSD offered testing on Wednesday after an employee assigned to the Sheriff Division Administrative Staff reported a positive COVID-19 test result to PSD Tuesday evening.

Surge testing of inmates and staff at facilities statewide is ongoing. Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) reports 19 inmate test results. Of that number, 1 was positive and 18 were negative. All 12 WCF staff results were negative, and 23 Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center staff results were also negative. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

8,438 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 8,438 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,807 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,259 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

