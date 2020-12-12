HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 12 – DEC. 18, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 11, 2020 in Latest News

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Pocket closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions near mile marker 2.2, E Waiko Road, on Thursday evening, Dec. 17, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Monday, Dec.14, through Thursday, Dec. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31.5 and 41.6, Honolua Place and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.7 and 1.0, Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0 and 0.2, N High Street and S Church Street, on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.2 and 0.4, S Market Street and Central Avenue, on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for utility work.